52-year-old dies days after being hit by pickup on Arkansas road

A 52-year-old died Monday, days after being hit by a pickup in Northwest Arkansas, a preliminary crash report states.

Pamela Jerrolds-Hopper was walking in the inside lane of U.S. 412 about 10 p.m. Thursday when a Toyota Tundra that was headed west on the road switched lanes and hit Jerrolds-Hopper, according to the Arkansas State Police. The wreck happened near the highway's intersection with U.S. 71-B in Washington County, the report states.

Jerrolds-Hopper was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale and pronounced dead Monday at 3 a.m., police said. No other injuries were reported.

State police said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

There have been at least 285 deaths on state roads in 2018, according to preliminary state police data.