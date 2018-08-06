Rockies close out trip with a big win

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 5, BREWERS 4 (11)

MILWAUKEE -- The Colorado Rockies can finally relax on the flight home.

Nolan Arenado hit a go-ahead home run with two outs in the 11th inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Sunday thanks to an overturned replay review.

Arenado's 29th home run of the season came off Brewers closer Corey Knebel (2-2) and helped the Rockies avoid a sweep, giving them a sigh of relief after finishing an otherwise tough Midwest trip, losing five of seven.

"These games, they've been extremely stressful," Arenado said. "They've been tough on us. We needed to win that game."

With Colorado closer Wade Davis struggling, the Brewers rallied for three runs in the ninth off Adam Ottavino in a save situation. Given a second chance, newly acquired reliever Seunghwan Oh closed out the Brewers in the 11th.

Scott Oberg (7-0) got the victory, allowing a hit erased by a double play in the 10th.

Nothing came easy, though.

Oh allowed a hit to Travis Shaw to lead off the 11th. After getting Ryan Braun to fly out, Jonathan Schoop singled to put men on first and second.

Erik Kratz then hit a grounder, and Schoop was forced out at second. Kratz was initially ruled safe at first, but it took 58 seconds to overturn the call on video review, ending the game on the double play.

"Didn't see it, I assume they got it right," Kratz said. "We have to assume they got it right."

It was Oh's first save since coming from Toronto in a July 26 trade.

Davis, who blew consecutive save opportunities on Thursday and Friday, could only watch Ottavino do the same in a wild ninth inning.

"He had some unfortunate happenings around him," Rockies Manager Bud Black said.

Trailing 4-1, Mike Moustakas led off with a home run for the Brewers. After an out, Braun reached base on a catcher's interference call, and with two outs and two strikes, Ottavino threw a wild pitch that Kratz swung at.

Kratz reached first on the swinging strikeout, and with new life, Orlando Arcia doubled to score Braun. With Kratz on third, Ottavino uncorked another wild pitch, allowing Kratz to score, tying it at 4-4 and sending the game to extra innings.

The blown save in the ninth erased a sterling performance by Rockies starter Jon Gray.

He allowed 1 run over 8 innings, scattering 4 hits and 2 walks while striking out 8, including the final three batters he faced. In his last four starts, Gray has dropped his ERA more than a full point to 4.73 by allowing just 5 runs over 29 2/3 innings.

Arenado saved a run in the sixth with some nifty glove work.

With runners on the corners and two outs, the third baseman snagged Braun's chopper moving backward in the hole to his left, then spun and fired a strike to Ian Desmond at first.

"You don't really think about it until you watch the replay," Arenado said. "It's hard to impress Bud because he's been around a long time, but he even said it's one of the greatest plays he's ever seen from me."

Trevor Story homered for the third consecutive game with a three-run shot off Brewers starter Wade Miley in the fifth.

Story now has 4 home runs over his last 3 games, including 2 in Saturday night's loss, and 24 on the season. In 7 games against the Brewers this season, he's hit 7 home runs to go along with 18 RBI.

The Brewers claimed right-hander Jordan Lyles off waivers from the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Lyles, 27, is 2-4 with a 4.29 ERA in 24 appearances, including 8 starts, this season. Brewers General Manager David Stearns said he expects to activate Lyles on Tuesday or Wednesday.

On the injury front, Colorado placed RHP Antonio Senzatela (shoulder inflammation) on the 10-day disabled list. The club hopes that RHP Chad Bettis (blister) can come off the DL and take Senzatela's turn in the rotation Tuesday. OF David Dahl was called up from Class AAA Albuquerque to take Senzatela's spot on the roster.

Brewers' OF Lorenzo Cain and 1B Jesus Aguilar each had scheduled days off Sunday, but appeared as pinch hitters in the game.

BRAVES 5, METS 4 (10) Nick Markakis hit a go-ahead home run in the 10th and Atlanta, helped by Julio Teheran's first big-league home run, rallied to beat host New York.

NATIONALS 2, REDS 1 Matt Wieters homered to back Tanner Roark, who went seven innings to win his third consecutive start, and Washington defeated visiting Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 5, MARLINS 3 Asdrubal Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and host Philadelphia completed a four-game sweep of Miami.

CARDINALS 2, PIRATES 1 Jack Flaherty cruised through six innings, Matt Carpenter hit another home run and visiting St. Louis held on to beat Pittsburgh.

PADRES 10, CUBS 6 Cubs ace Jon Lester was hit hard again and San Diego also battered host Chicago's bullpen on its way to victory.

GIANTS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Evan Longoria's solo home run in the eighth inning led visiting San Francisco over Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 8, RAYS 7 Daniel Palka hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth and Chicago completed its first three-game sweep in a year by beating host Tampa Bay.

INDIANS 4, ANGELS 3 Jose Ramirez hit a three-run home run, rookie Shane Bieber picked up his sixth victory and Cleveland defeated visiting Los Angeles.

TWINS 6, ROYALS 5 Rookie Jake Cave hit his first career grand slam and closer Fernando Rodney survived a chaotic ninth as host Minnesota beat Kansas City.

ORIOLES 9, RANGERS 6 Mark Trumbo homered twice and drove in five runs, and visiting Baltimore beat Texas in a back-and-forth effort to avoid a four-game sweep.

ATHLETICS 6, TIGERS 0 Trevor Cahill struck out 10 in six innings, Khris Davis and Matt Chapman both homered and host Oakland beat Detroit for a season sweep.

MARINERS 6, BLUE JAYS 3 Kyle Seager hit two home runs and Nelson Cruz added another as Seattle powered its way to a victory over visiting Toronto.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 3, ASTROS 2 Brian Dozier delivered a two-run double in the first inning and Manny Machado had three hits with two runs scored as host Los Angeles defeated Houston.

