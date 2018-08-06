Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 06, 2018, 10:23 a.m.

Second trial begins for Arkansan accused of fatally shooting man over parking space

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:49 a.m.

Marvin Stanton looks on as final statements are given Wednesday, May 4, 2016 at the Miller County Courthouse. (Photo by Jerry Habraken /Texarkana Gazette)

TEXARKANA — The second trial will begin for an Arkansas man accused of fatally shooting another man over a parking space.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that jury selection, opening statements and testimony in Marvin Arrell Stanton's second trial will begin Monday.

The Arkansas Supreme Court last year tossed out Stanton's 2016 conviction and ordered a new trial. The high court said testimony of Stanton's prior aggressive conduct shouldn't have been admitted.

A Miller County jury found the 51-year-old guilty in the 2015 shooting of 22-year-old Jesse James Hamilton. Witnesses said a fight began in the parking lot of a convenience store and gas station after Hamilton parked in the spot Stanton preferred. Stanton was sentenced to life plus 15 years.

Stanton has said that he fired in self-defense. He's currently free on bond.

