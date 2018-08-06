Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 06, 2018, 4:18 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Two jail workers charged in sex case

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:35 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Two Arkansas sheriff's office employees have been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting an inmate, authorities said.

Lauren Elliott, 24, of Russellville and Billie Tucker, 48, of Pottsville both face charges of fourth-degree sexual assault, the Pope County sheriff's office said Saturday.

Tucker faces an additional charge of introducing prohibited articles into a correctional facility.

An investigation began Friday by the Russellville Police Department at the request of Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones after he was informed of possible inappropriate sexual contact between a staff member and inmate.

The sheriff's office said authorities later determined that two people on staff -- Elliott and Tucker -- had inappropriate contact with an inmate.

The employees were immediately terminated and arrested, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Metro on 08/06/2018

Print Headline: Two jail workers charged in sex case

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Two jail workers charged in sex case

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online