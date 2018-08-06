Two jail workers charged in sex case

Two Arkansas sheriff's office employees have been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting an inmate, authorities said.

Lauren Elliott, 24, of Russellville and Billie Tucker, 48, of Pottsville both face charges of fourth-degree sexual assault, the Pope County sheriff's office said Saturday.

Tucker faces an additional charge of introducing prohibited articles into a correctional facility.

An investigation began Friday by the Russellville Police Department at the request of Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones after he was informed of possible inappropriate sexual contact between a staff member and inmate.

The sheriff's office said authorities later determined that two people on staff -- Elliott and Tucker -- had inappropriate contact with an inmate.

The employees were immediately terminated and arrested, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Metro on 08/06/2018