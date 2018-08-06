Subscribe Register Login
Monday, August 06, 2018, 1:07 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Tyson reports third-quarter profit of $541M

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:06 a.m.

file-in-this-wednesday-oct-28-2009-file-photo-a-tyson-foods-inc-truck-is-parked-at-a-food-warehouse-in-little-rock

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock.

SPRINGDALE — Tyson Foods Inc. on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $541 million.

The Springdale-based company said it had net income of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $10.05 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.24 billion.

Tyson expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $6 per share, with revenue in the range of $40 billion to $41 billion.

Tyson shares have declined 29 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 6 percent. The stock has fallen roughly 9 percent in the last 12 months.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Tyson reports third-quarter profit of $541M

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online