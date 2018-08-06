Van Buren suspect killed, officer hurt

The Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting early Sunday that left a suspect dead and an officer hurt.

Officers with the Van Buren Police Department were called shortly after 12:40 a.m. to a disturbance at a home in the 2200 block of Granite Circle, according to a news release.

There, authorities made contact with 68-year-old Johnny Fisher of Van Buren and asked him to step out of the residence, according to police.

Authorities said Fisher refused, brandished a gun and fired at officers, striking one. Officers then returned fire, killing Fisher, the release states.

Fisher's body is set to be transported to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

The injured Van Buren police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been released. He was not named.

State police said findings of an investigation will be sent to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney upon completion.

