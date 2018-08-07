Home / Latest News /
15 states, including Arkansas, side with Nevada in drugmaker delay of execution
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 8:11 a.m.
Comments (2)
LAS VEGAS — Fifteen states are siding with Nevada as it fights drug companies battling the use of their products in an inmate's execution.
Republican attorneys general from 15 states filed documents Monday with the Nevada Supreme Court arguing that drug company Alvogen's claims are a part of a "guerrilla war against the death penalty."
The attorneys general represent Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has asked the state's high court to quickly review the matter so convicted killer Scott Raymond Dozier's twice-postponed lethal injection can be put back on track for mid-November.
A judge blocked Dozier's execution hours before it was scheduled in July so she could hear Alvogen's claims that Nevada improperly obtained its sedative midazolam. A second drugmaker has joined the case.
LR1955 says... August 7, 2018 at 8:43 a.m.
A firing squad would be quick, painless, & not
inhumane, although slightly messier, IMO.
abb says... August 7, 2018 at 9:21 a.m.
Bring back hanging. Rope can be re-used. Make executions public again. Start with crooked politicians and then move down the ladder to pedophiles, drug dealers, and communist subversives.
