3 killings on calls probed by police

Three men across the state were killed since Friday after reportedly pulling guns on police officers, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police are investigating three officer-involved shootings, according to media releases. Two officers were injured in the shootings -- though none were fatally wounded -- and all three men who reportedly aimed or fired weapons at the officers were shot and killed.

Johnny Kelley died Friday morning after reportedly calling Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson at approximately 10 a.m. and asking the officer to come to his residence on Kessing Lane outside of Trumann.

Kelley, 49, reportedly shot Henson as the police chief approached the front door of his home. Henson survived the shot and returned fire, killing Kelley, according to a newss release.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said Henson's injuries were not life-threatening. Henson was transported to the Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis for treatment and later released, according to previous reports.

Later that day and roughly 150 miles away, Pine Bluff police officers responded to a disturbance call on West Roane Avenue.

Pine Bluff police spokesman Lt. David DeFoor said Monday that the Police Department received numerous calls around 8 p.m. Friday about a man walking up and down the road with a firearm and pointing the gun at residents.

When officers arrived on scene and attempted to take Danny Lee, 34, of Pine Bluff, into custody, Lee instead pointed his gun at police officers, according to an Arkansas State Police release. The officers, who have not been named, then fired at Lee, killing him, according to the release.

DeFoor said one of the officers called for help at 8:10 p.m. and then reported shots fired at 8:11 p.m.

DeFoor said both officers who originally responded to the call have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the results of the Arkansas State Police investigation.

At approximately 12:42 a.m. Sunday morning, Van Buren police officers responded to a disturbance at 2209 Granite Circle, where they met Johnny Fisher, 68, according to a state police media release.

Officers asked Fisher to step out of the residence, but he refused and instead fired a gun at police officers, striking one of them, the release said. Both responding officers returned fire and killed Fisher, according to the release.

The injured officer was transported to a nearby hospital, the release said, and released later that day.

All officer-involved shootings are being investigated by the state police, DeFoor said, to prevent the appearance of bias in the investigations.

After each investigation is completed, Chapman said state police will turn the file over to the prosecuting attorney for the county in which the incident occurred, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was justified.

Emails and calls to the Trumann and Van Buren police departments were not returned Monday. Chapman said state police had no further information regarding the shootings available as of Monday afternoon.

Metro on 08/07/2018