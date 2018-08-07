3 Pulaski County jail inmates cited in cellblock flood

Three Pulaski County jail inmates were charged Monday after reportedly damaging a sprinkler system in their cellblock, causing water to flow from the ceiling for several hours.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies said Ryan Glenn Butler, 19; Shauidee Joseph Mack Trotter, 19; and William Rae Weston, 27, "tampered with and broke" the sprinkler head in their cell, causing "hundreds of gallons of water to be wasted" and the jail to be disrupted for approximately three hours Monday, according to an arrest report.

The report said 11 deputies had to aid in cleaning up the mess, and that the approximate cost of the damage was $45.

All three inmates were charged with first-degree criminal mischief, obstruction of government operations and impairing operations -- all misdemeanor charges.

Weston, who caused the damage, according to the report, received an additional $7,000 added to had his bond. An additional $3,000 was added to Trotter's and Butler's bonds, according to the Pulaski County jail roster.