Arkansan pleads guilty to defrauding couple who wanted to adopt her baby

BENTONVILLE -- An Arkansas woman was placed on eight years of probation for defrauding a couple who wanted to adopt her baby.

Bing Domnick, 21, of Springdale pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding a prospective parent. The plea was under an agreement Sarah Rinehart, deputy prosecutor, reached with Domnick's attorney Autumn Tolbert.

Rinehart told Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green that Domnick knowingly obtained money from prospective parents with no intention of letting them adopt her baby.

Casey Taylor reported April 20, 2017, he and his wife, Angela, made arrangements to adopt Domnick's baby through Vaughn Cordes, who specializes in adoptions of Marshallese, according to a probable cause affidavit. The couple was required to provide financial assistance to Domnick throughout her pregnancy, according to court documents.

Casey Taylor told police they began to see social media posts indicating Domnick wasn't going to follow through with the adoption, according to court documents.

Domnick and her child's father, Zhang Tarkwon, made a post on Facebook concerning a gender reveal party, which said "mommy and daddy are so excited to meet you," according to the affidavit.

Domnick was supposed to contact Cordes when she went into labor and he would tell the Taylors, but they never received any notification about the baby's birth, according to court documents.

The Taylors learned of the baby's birth after seeing a "tweet" by Domnick about being in the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Domnick was placed on probation under Act 346, which means her conviction may be expunged if she successfully completes her probation. She was sentenced to 118 days in the Benton County Jail.

Domnick must pay $1,420 in court costs and $21,562 in restitution.