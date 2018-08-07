Central Arkansan robbed of $1,800 tells police he tried to get cash back before notifying authorities

A central Arkansas man was robbed at gunpoint of $1,800 at an abandoned home in North Little Rock, authorities said.

The 50-year-old victim told officers the robbery occurred at 1 p.m. July 26 at a residence on Redding Lane. He waited a week to report the crime because he tried to retrieve the money on his own before notifying authorities, according to a North Little Rock police report.

Officers wrote that the Jacksonville resident was at the house with a female when a black male known as "KP" arrived in a white pickup.

"KP" pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his money, the report states. The man gave him $1,800 and his wallet, which contained his driver's license and Social Security card.

Officers said the gunman and the female then left the house.

In an interview with police, the victim said he thought the woman noticed the large amount of cash and notified the robber that he would be an easy target.

The gunman is described as a black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 280 pounds. He is known to wear do-rags and tank tops, police wrote.