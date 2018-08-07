Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 07, 2018, 11:58 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas judge banned from death-penalty cases seeks removal of investigator in ethics complaint

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.

pulaski-county-circuit-judge-wendell-griffen-lies-on-cot-in-front-of-the-governors-mansion-on-tuesday-april-17-2018

PHOTO BY GAVIN LESNICK

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen lies on cot in front of the governor's mansion on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas judge who was banned from hearing execution cases after participating in an anti-death penalty demonstration is seeking the removal of an attorney investigating his ethics complaint against the state Supreme Court.

An attorney for Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen said Tuesday the judge is asking the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission to relieve J. Brent Standridge of his duties as a special counsel investigating Griffen's ethics complaint. Griffen attorney Mike Laux claimed Standridge has gathered zero evidence to support or disprove Griffen's complaint that the court violated judicial ethics rules.

Justices disqualified Griffen from execution related cases after he was photographed lying on a cot outside the governor's mansion during an anti-death penalty demonstration. Earlier that day, Griffen blocked Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas judge banned from death-penalty cases seeks removal of investigator in ethics complaint

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online