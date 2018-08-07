Arkansas native to appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise' tonight

An Arkansan who was one of the final four women on the last season of The Bachelor will compete for another shot at love on the reality show's spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise.

Tia Booth will join 19 other Bachelor and Bachelorette standouts at the oasis in Mexico on the show's fifth season, which premieres Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ABC.

The 26-year-old physical therapist vied for the heart of Arie Lyendyk Jr. on Season 22 of The Bachelor. She was eliminated after Lyendyk visited her for a hometown date in Weiner.

After filming, Booth went on to date Colton Underwood, who was a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. Kufrin dumped Underwood after Booth appeared on the show to confess to her friend that she still had feelings for him, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The pair will be reunited in paradise, but previews reveal they could be involved in a messy love triangle.

The trailer also shows Hoxie native Raven Gates, the former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise contestant, returning to Mexico.