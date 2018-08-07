Cleric asks Walmart to remove deity rings, calls them 'highly inappropriate'

A Hindu activist is asking Walmart to withdraw a toe ring and belly button ring featuring images of the deity Ganesh from its online store, calling the items "highly inappropriate."

Rajan Zed, a cleric who in 2007 gave the first Hindu opening prayer in the U.S. Senate, also seeks a formal apology from Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon and Walmart board chairman Gregory Penner for offering products considered offensive to Hindus. About 3 million Hindus live in the U.S., according to the Hindu American Foundation.

Traditionally depicted as an elephant, Ganesh is worshipped as the Hindu god of wisdom and remover of obstacles, and is often invoked before a new undertaking.

Walmart did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

On Friday, a Springfield, Mo., brewery said it had removed an image of Ganesh holding a drink from the label of one of its beers in response to a complaint from Zed.