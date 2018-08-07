Court orders new hearing for Arkansas death row inmate

LITTLE ROCK — A federal appeals court has ordered a new hearing on whether an Arkansas death row inmate has an intellectual disability that would prevent him from being executed.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed a lower court's ruling that convicted murderer Alvin Jackson was not intellectually disabled and ordered a new hearing on the matter. The panel said it was not ruling on whether Jackson was intellectually disabled but said the matter needs more review in light of the instructions the U.S. Supreme Court gave in a 2017 ruling on how courts should diagnose mental disabilities.

Jackson was sentenced to death in the murder of an Arkansas prison guard he killed while serving a life sentence for capital murder.