Former UA standout India Lewis dies at 36

Former Arkansas basketball player India Lewis died Tuesday in Tulsa after a short battle with breast cancer.

Lewis, 36, was a multiple-sport standout athlete at Siloam Springs High in the late 1990s, starring in volleyball, basketball and softball.

She’s probably best known for leading the Lady Panthers basketball team to the Class AAAA state championship in 1999. She was named Miss Basketball by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and also garnered the newspaper’s Female Athlete of the Year award in 1999.

Lewis then went on to play four seasons at the University of Arkansas under then-coach Gary Blair, where she was a regular contributor and second on the team in scoring as a junior and senior. The Razorbacks reached the NCAA Tournament in three of her four college seasons.