Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:04 p.m.
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — A bridegroom is being credited with saving a struggling swimmer just moments after his beach wedding on the Gulf Coast.
WALA-TV reported that Zac and Cindy Edwards had just gotten married at Orange Beach, Ala., and were taking wedding photos when a woman said someone was struggling in the surf.
Zac Edwards is a former lifeguard and Coast Guard member, so he stripped off his shirt and went in after the person. Edwards got to the person but then had a hard time making it back to shore.
First responders showed up soon after and brought them both to safety. Both Edwards and a young man from Mississippi who was trapped in the currents are fine.
Cindy Edwards said she got a husband and a hero at the same time.
