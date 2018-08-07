Home / Latest News /
VIDEO: Ex-Hog RB, former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze among Little Rock Touchdown Club's fall speakers
The Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday morning released its fall lineup of speakers. They are below:
— Aug. 20: Chad Morris, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks
— Aug. 27: Rawleigh Williams III, former Arkansas running back
— Sept. 4: “Mean” Joe Greene, former defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers
— Sept. 10: Hugh Freeze, former coach for Arkansas State University and Ole Miss
— Sept. 17: Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director
— Sept. 24: Ed “Too Tall” Jones, former football player for the Dallas Cowboys
— Oct. 1: Blake Anderson, head coach at Arkansas State University
— Oct. 8: Larry Csonka, former fullback for the Miami Dolphins
— Oct. 15: Earl Campbell, former running back for the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints
— Oct. 22: Nathan Brown, head coach at the University of Central Arkansas
— Oct. 29: Steve Atwater, former free safety for the Denver Broncos
— Nov. 5: Razorback/Southwest Conference Hall of Fame
— Nov. 12: Mack Brown, former coach of the Texas Longhorns; James Street Award
— Nov. 19: Jim Mora, former coach for UCLA and the Atlanta Falcons
— Jan. 10: Barry Sanders, former running back for the Detroit Lions
The club, which began in August 2004, meets Mondays in the fall at Embassy Suites in west Little Rock.
JiminyC56 says... August 7, 2018 at 12:29 p.m.
That's a strong lineup. Way to go Baz! I would like to hear Mean Joe.
Jumps says... August 7, 2018 at 1 p.m.
Hugh Freeze, really?
