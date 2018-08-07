What Chad Morris said after Day 4 of fall camp

Chad Morris

– Morris: Impressed with the energy level. He likes to go good-on-good to start things off.

– Some bad news on the offensive line: Deion Malone will be out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. He hurt the knee in a pass-rush drill. Main focus right now is being with him and getting him back around the other guys.

– Got into some punting work against the rush today. Blake Johnson and Reid Bauer did some good things there. He'll know more as the week goes as they get into live work tomorrow.

– Briston Guidry is day-to-day with his knee injury. Dylan Hays is day-to-day as well. Morris hopes to get him going by the end of the week. He's dealt with a back strain. The injuries are a part of football, Morris said, and you deal with bumps and bruises and things along the way.

– Morris on Montaric Brown: He's having a really good camp. The pass breakup he had in practice reaffirms the kind of camp he's had.

– On Deon Stewart: Morris believes it was a hamstring issue. Nothing major there. He mentioned early in fall camp that guys are sore.

– Morris said he plans to add some situational things the next few days as players begin work in full pads.

– He's trying to put some stress on the kickers right now. They'll learn from it, continue to get their work in and be put in tougher situations. Neither kicker – Connor Limpert, Preston Stafford – faced a rush in the open portion of practice this morning but missed 45-plus yard field goals wide left and wide right, respectively.