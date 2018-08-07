Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 07, 2018, 7:49 a.m.

Arkansas mom gets 10 years for baby's methamphetamine-related death

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

A Blytheville woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the methamphetamine-related death of her infant son, court documents show.

Christina Lynn Richard, 32, pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge Thursday in Mississippi County court.

Her son, 4-month-old Johnny Ray Richard Jr., died from meth poisoning in August 2017, according to court records.

Richard and her husband, 30-year-old Johnny Richard Sr., were originally held on second-degree murder charges, probable cause affidavits state. The couple were arrested Nov. 28, 2017.

Her husband pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February. He also was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

State Desk on 08/07/2018

Print Headline: Mom sentenced for baby's death

