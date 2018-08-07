Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 07, 2018, 11:59 a.m.

NTSB releases report on deadly duck boat sinking; officials examining electronic devices

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:14 a.m.

FILE - In this July 23, 2018, file photo, the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised. A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages was filed Sunday, July 29, against the owners and operators of the duck boat that sank July 19. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal officials are reviewing cellphones, a camera and a recording device found with a duck boat that sank in a storm last month in southern Missouri as part of investigations into the disaster that killed 17 people.

The National Transportation Safety Board provided few new details in a preliminary report issued Tuesday.

The SIM card from the video recording system on the vessel already has been examined. The agency said previously that the recordings show the captain made a reference to looking at the weather radar prior to the tour of Table Rock Lake near Branson. Forecasts at the time included thunderstorm warnings.

But the NTSB said investigators are trying to determine if there is more information on the device's hard drive. It is unclear what more it might contain.

[DOCUMENT: Read the preliminary report]

