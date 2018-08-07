NWA outdoor briefs

Field trip visits prairie

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at 9 a.m. on Aug. 25 at Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary in Fayetteville.

The site is a 44-acre wetland restoration project next to the West Side Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required. After the trip, all are invited to a celebration of the life of the late Kim Smith, conservationist and educator. The celebration is at 2 p.m. at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

For details call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

FLW sets schedule

Fishing League Worldwide has set the FLW Tour schedule of bass tournaments for 2019.

The schedule is Jan. 10-13, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Brookeland, Texas; Feb. 7-10, Lake Toho, Kissimmee, Fla.; March 7-10, Lake Seminole, Bainbridge, Ga.; March 28-31, Grand Lake, Grove, Okla.; April 11-14, Cherokee Lake, Jefferson City, Tenn.; May 2-5, Lake Chickamauga, Dayton, Tenn.; June 27-30, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Women learn outdoor skills

Bull Shoals-White River State Park will host an outdoors weekend for women Oct. 5-7 at the park, near the town of Bull Shoals.

Cost is $135 and includes all gear and meals. Women may choose from several classes including bird watching, into to fly fishing, basic camping and backpacking skills, beginning kayaking, Dutch oven cooking and more. There is plenty of time for participants to explore the park and do their own activities.

To register or for more information, call the park at 870-445-3629 or contact park interpreter Julie Lovett, julie.lovett@arkansas.gov.

Groups team up for cruises

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host two-hour cruises this fall on the park's pontoon boat to see loons and other birds at Beaver Lake.

Trips are set for Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 11. They depart from Rocky Branch Marina at 10 a.m. Experienced birders with Audubon will be on board to help identify birds.

Cost is $10. Register by calling the park visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Sports on 08/07/2018