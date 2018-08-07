PHOTO: 'Wild Band of Razorbacks' statue installed at UA stadium

Work continued Monday on the Wild Band of Razorbacks sculpture on the northeast corner of the University of Arkansas' Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

The bronze sculpture consists of six razorbacks and honors the university's 1964 national championship football team.

The sculpture will be about 20 feet tall and 30 feet wide with bronze razorbacks that will stand 6 feet tall and be 12 to 14 feet long.