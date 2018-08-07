Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 07, 2018, 3 p.m.

PHOTO: 'Wild Band of Razorbacks' statue installed at UA stadium

By David Gottschalk

This article was published today at 2:04 p.m.

PHOTO BY DAVID GOTTSCHALK

Work continued Monday on the Wild Band of Razorbacks sculpture on the northeast corner of the University of Arkansas' Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

The bronze sculpture consists of six razorbacks and honors the university's 1964 national championship football team.

The sculpture will be about 20 feet tall and 30 feet wide with bronze razorbacks that will stand 6 feet tall and be 12 to 14 feet long.

Comments on: PHOTO: 'Wild Band of Razorbacks' statue installed at UA stadium

JiminyC56 says... August 7, 2018 at 2:41 p.m.

I like it!

MaxCady says... August 7, 2018 at 2:48 p.m.

Talk about living in the past. I wonder if Notre Dame and Bama still recognize that shared mythical national championship that was before integration and facemasks?!

