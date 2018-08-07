Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: 'Wild Band of Razorbacks' statue installed at UA stadium
This article was published today at 2:04 p.m.
PHOTO BY DAVID GOTTSCHALK
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
Work continued Monday on the Wild Band of Razorbacks sculpture on the northeast corner of the University of Arkansas' Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
The bronze sculpture consists of six razorbacks and honors the university's 1964 national championship football team.
The sculpture will be about 20 feet tall and 30 feet wide with bronze razorbacks that will stand 6 feet tall and be 12 to 14 feet long.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: 'Wild Band of Razorbacks' statue installed at UA stadium
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
JiminyC56 says... August 7, 2018 at 2:41 p.m.
I like it!
( permalink | suggest removal )
MaxCady says... August 7, 2018 at 2:48 p.m.
Talk about living in the past. I wonder if Notre Dame and Bama still recognize that shared mythical national championship that was before integration and facemasks?!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.