Police: 2 women arrested in Little Rock on prostitution charges as part of undercover operation

Two women were arrested Tuesday morning on prostitutions charges as part of an undercover operation in Little Rock, records show.

Kalirra Nelson, 28, and Danielle West, 41, both of North Little Rock, also face charges of possessing an instrument of a crime, according to Little Rock Police Department reports.

Police say each agreed to engage in a sexual act with an undercover officer in exchange for $20.

Nelson, who had active warrants out of Little Rock and North Little Rock, was arrested around 5:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Battery Street, one report states. West, who had an active warrant in Little Rock, was taken into custody around 6:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Schiller Street.

According to authorities, West had a crack pipe in her bra and Nelson had one in her purse.

West remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster, and no bail had been set. Nelson’s name did not appear in records at that time.