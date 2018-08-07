Police: Kidnapped woman escapes, tells officers Arkansan raped her, burned her with iron

Authorities have arrested a central Arkansas man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim told Searcy Police Department officers that she was at the home of Tyrone Harris sometime after 7 p.m. Thursday when he accused her of stealing from him.

The affidavit states that Harris held her against her will at his residence on West Vine Avenue and began punching and kicking her.

The 30-year-old told the woman that he was going to "beat the truth out of her" and that she'd be "dead by morning," officers wrote.

Harris and a female stranger used a "clothing iron and a torch" to burn her leg, and he later raped her, according to the affidavit.

The victim added that he duct taped her, cut off some of her hair and put a gun to her head and pulled the trigger, causing it to make a clicking sound.

By noon Friday, the woman escaped through a window and ran to a neighbor, who took her to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Police wrote that the victim had black eyes, bruises on both arms and a red and swollen forehead. Officers noted that she had fresh burns from the middle of her thigh to the middle of her calf.

Jail officials said Harris was arrested and taken to the White County jail, where he was charged with rape and kidnapping.

The Searcy resident told police that he did duct-tape the victim's mouth and hands but "thought she liked it," the affidavit states. According to authorities, he denied beating her but said they had consensual sex.

An officer noted that Harris added "that he played mental mind games with her to get her to confess to the theft of his cellphone."

He remained in jail Tuesday morning in lieu of $40,000 bond.