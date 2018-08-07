Central Arkansas woman accused of driving while intoxicated, crashing vehicle with 4 kids inside

A central Arkansas woman was arrested on multiple charges Monday night after, authorities say, she drove while intoxicated and crashed a vehicle with four children inside.

Katrina Gulley, 27, of Jacksonville remained at the Pulaski County jail Tuesday afternoon and faces charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, operation of a vehicle without license plates, refusal to submit to chemical test and driving while intoxicated, records show. She was being held in lieu of $9,640 bond.

According to a Jacksonville Police Department report, officers responded to a wreck in the 100 block of Pike Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. to find Gulley outside her vehicle "talking loudly and cursing." There were four children inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, authorities said.

An officer noted he smelled “intoxicants” on Gulley and in her vehicle, that the 27-year-old’s speech was slurred and that she couldn’t keep her balance. The woman told authorities she was not injured in the wreck.

Police were unable to perform a field sobriety test or a chemical test on Gulley, the report states.

Gulley is set to appear in Jacksonville District Court on Aug. 23.