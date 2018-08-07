Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 07, 2018, 8:56 p.m.

Police chief helps calm heated meeting in Arkansas

By Associated Press

This article was published today at 7:16 p.m.

TEXARKANA — An Arkansas police chief had to help calm tensions when local officials began bickering at a meeting.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that an argument erupted Monday among Texarkana Mayor Ruth Penney-Bell, Ward 2 Director Laney Harris and Ward 1 Director Linda Teeters over attendance at a workshop about the city's latest finance audit.

Harris didn't attend the workshop, and as officials were set to vote on the audit, Harris was the only board member with questions about it.

Penney-Bell asked Police Chief Robert Harrison to approach the board room podium and help restore calm. The board then unanimously approved the audit.

Penney-Bell says police officers are at every board meeting at her request. She says they're there to help maintain order, not because she anticipates any arrests.

