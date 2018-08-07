Police: Central Arkansas charter school fires coach after investigation into sexual misconduct allegations

The girls basketball coach at a central Arkansas charter school was fired last month after an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a police report.

On July 19, an administrator at Academics Plus Maumelle Charter High School told officers at the city's Police Department that Stephen Owen had behaved inappropriately toward the female players he coached.

Owen was accused of allowing the athletes to change clothes on the bus while traveling to and from games, the report states. Officers added that Owen changed his clothes behind a curtain in the shower while the players were present in the girls locker room.

Police also said the coach played sexual music and told the girls the number of women with whom he's had sex.

The school had received several complaints from the girls' parents since Owen became coach in 2016, authorities wrote.

Academics Plus' chief operating officer, Kyron Jones, told authorities July 25 that Owen was fired "as a result of his investigation," according to the report. Jones also reported the incident to the Child Abuse Hotline, police said.

The Arkansas Activities Association's website lists Owen as the athletics director for the school.

Maumelle Police Department Capt. Jim Hansard said Tuesday that no charges will be filed against the coach.