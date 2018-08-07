Hit with stick in fight after child turned over to state agency, North Little Rock man tells police

Authorities say a man was hit with a stick at his North Little Rock apartment during an argument over a child who had been turned over to protective services.

An officer was called shortly after 7:50 p.m. Saturday to Silver City Courts, 701 W. 18th St., in reference to an aggravated assault, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

The 43-year-old victim said that someone he knows as “Tiffany Black” had dropped her baby off unannounced earlier that day.

After several hours of caring for the child, he tried to reach the woman but could not and eventually contacted Child Protective Services. Police said the child was eventually taken into CPS custody and remained in the agency's care at the time of the report.

After learning that her child had been taken away, the woman and someone the 43-year-old knew as “Kesha” traveled to the man’s apartment, he said. Both were described as being in their 20s.

During a fight, one of the women grabbed the man’s cellphone and threw it to the ground before pulling out a 6-inch knife and threatening to cut him, he told police.

Police say “Kesha” later grabbed a stick and struck the 43-year-old in the back of the head. Both attackers then fled the residence.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.