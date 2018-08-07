Remains found in Arkansas pasture identified as missing woman

A body found last week in a Hot Spring County pasture was identified as Susan Cooper, who has been missing almost two years, authorities said Monday.

Cooper, who also used the name "Suzen," was last seen on Sept. 26, 2016, in Malvern, and was reported missing shortly after, Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash said.

The state Crime Laboratory's DNA testing confirmed Monday that the body deputies found Friday in a pasture off Grigsby Ford Road near Malvern is Cooper's, Cash said.

Hot Spring deputies last month arrested 35-year-old Donald Smith of Malvern on capital murder charges in connection with Cooper's death.

Cash said Smith did not cooperate with deputies or aid in the discovery of Cooper's body.

Investigators suspect the body had been in the pasture for the two years since she was reported missing, as Cooper's remains were primarily skeletal, Cash said. He would not disclose what led authorities to Cooper's body.

Cash said the state medical examiner's office has only released the results of the DNA test and investigators will not know what killed Cooper until they receive the full report.

Investigators do not expect to alter Smith's charges or arrest anyone else in connection with the homicide at this time, Cash said.

Cash said deputies notified Cooper's family Monday.

In November, after Cooper had been missing for more than a year, the FBI and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration offered a reward of $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for Cooper's disappearance.

The DEA, FBI, Malvern Police Department, Clark County sheriff's office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission assisted in the two-year investigation, according to a news release.

