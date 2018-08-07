State Sports Briefs

GOLF

UA's Benton ninth in Women's Amateur

Kaylee Benton of the University of Arkansas is in ninth place after the first round of the U.S. Women's Amateur at The Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn.

Benton fired a a first-round 68 that featured four birdies.

Benton's teammate Dylan Kim and Elizabeth Moon of Forrest City are tied for 21st after shooting a first-round 69. Kim's round featured five birdies and three bogeys. Moon's round featured four birdies and two bogeys.

The second round of stroke play is scheduled for today. After today's round, the top 64 players will advance to match play.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU picked second in Sun Belt West

Arkansas State University was picked second in the Sun Belt Conference West Division by the league's head coaches Monday.

The Red Wolves received one first-place vote and 58 points overall.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock was tabbed fifth with 27 points.

Texas State (10 first-place votes, 70 points) and Coastal Carolina (8 first-place votes, 67 points) were picked to win the West and East divisions, respectively.

Also, ASU's Carlisa May and Ellie Watkins received Sun Belt preseason honors. May, a senior outside hitter, was named the Sun Belt's preseason offensive player of the year. Watkins, a senior setter, was named the league's preseason setter of the year.

Sports on 08/07/2018