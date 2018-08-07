Carjacker used teen's own rifle to rob him of vehicle at Little Rock park, authorities say

A 19-year-old was at a Little Rock park Monday night when a robber took the teen's rifle, pointed it at him and stole his car, according to a police report.

The Monticello teen told officers he was with three people at Interstate Park at 3900 Arch St. shortly after 11 p.m. when one of them picked up the AR-15-style rifle in his 2016 Dodge Charger, loaded it and put it to his head.

According to authorities, the robber told the 19-year-old that he was taking the gun and threatened him, saying: “You gonna take one to the head, on the blood.”

The teen ran away and hid, then heard his car driving away, a report from the city's Police Department states.

Also listed as stolen were the gun, which was valued at $1000, and an iPhone that was inside the car.

The victim told authorities that the two people who didn’t hold a gun to his head, including a male he knew as "Flanagan," told the carjacker to "chill" during the robbery.

Flanagan was described as a black male who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has curly, black hair. The second person was 6 feet tall, weighed about 180 pounds and had curly, black hair, according to the report.

The victim said the gunman was a black male who stood 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighed 120 pounds and had black hair.

The 19-year-old’s car was later recovered in the 1100 block of Brookside Drive, officers noted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.