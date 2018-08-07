Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 07, 2018, 7:49 a.m.

Two bodies found after Arkansas mobile home blaze, authorities say

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Two people were found dead after a mobile home fire Monday morning in Pine Bluff, authorities said.

Crews were called about 5:50 a.m. to Greenfield Mobile Home Park on South Ohio Street in reference to a residential fire, Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services said in a statement Monday.

Thirteen firefighters responded to the home, which was described as "fully engulfed" and a total loss.

Authorities said they found a male and female inside a back bedroom. Their identities have not been released.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

State Desk on 08/07/2018

Print Headline: Two bodies found after trailer blaze

