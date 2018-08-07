Two bodies found after Arkansas mobile home blaze, authorities say
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Two people were found dead after a mobile home fire Monday morning in Pine Bluff, authorities said.
Crews were called about 5:50 a.m. to Greenfield Mobile Home Park on South Ohio Street in reference to a residential fire, Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services said in a statement Monday.
Thirteen firefighters responded to the home, which was described as "fully engulfed" and a total loss.
Authorities said they found a male and female inside a back bedroom. Their identities have not been released.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
