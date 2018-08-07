FOOTBALL

Conque resigns at SFA

Stephen F. Austin Coach Clint Conque, who coached at the Uni- versity of Central Arkansas from 2000-2013, resigned Monday night pending an investigation into al- leged policy violations. Conque was suspended in June by the school. Conque went 21-25 in four seasons with the Lumberjacks. “Today I an- nounce my decision to step down as the head football coach at Stephen F. Austin,” Conque said in a news release. “Although I have remained confident in the ongoing investigation into the potential violation of university policy, as a family of faith and out of respect to my profession, I do not want this situation to be a further distraction to the 2018 football team and season. I deeply care for my players and wish them great suc- cess this season and beyond.” Stephen F. Austin finished 4-7 in 2017. He was 105-59 in 14 seasons at UCA and is the school’s all-time winningest coach. Conque led UCA to two Southland Conference championships (2008, 2012) and consecutive NCAA Football Championship Subdivision postseason appearances in 2011 and 2012. Stephen F. Austin defensive coordinator Jeff Byrd will serve as interim coach this season. Byrd is in his second year with the Lumberjacks and arrived at Stephen F. Austin from Tennessee-Martin.

Spartan CB injured

Michigan State already has one significant injury heading into the 2018 season. Coach Mark Dantonio said cornerback Josiah Scott is expected to miss about two months after a non-contact injury. That announcement was the most significant bit of news when the Spartans held their annual media day on Monday. Scott started 12 games last season as a freshman. Dantonio didn’t elaborate on the injury. He said defensive end Dillon Alexander also went down with a non-contact injury. Alexander’s injury was to his foot. The Spartans had high hopes for their secondary, with starters Khari Willis, DavidDowell, Justin Layne and Scott all back. Now it appears they’ll be without Scott for a while. Scott’s 12 starts last season were the most in the Dantonio era by a true freshman, not counting special teams starts. He had two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

HOCKEY

Capitals hire assistants

The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals filled out new Coach Todd Reirden’s staff Monday by hiring Scott Arniel and Reid Cashman as assistants. For all the continuity on their roster, the Capitals have undergone the most change behind the bench this summer. Coach Barry Trotz resigned after winning the Cup in his fourth season and went to the New York Islanders, taking assistant Lane Lambert and goaltending coordinator Mitch Korn with him. Reirden, who was seen as the coach-in-waiting all season, got the promotion from associate to the head job. He was the only candidate to replace Trotz. Arniel and Cashman are replacing Reirden and Lambert as assistants. Blaine Forsythe, goaltending coach Scott Murray, video coach Brett Leonhardt and video analyst Tim Ohashi are the holdovers. Arniel, 55, spent the past five seasons as associate coach for the New York Rangers under Alain Vigneault. Arniel previously spent parts of two seasons as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Cashman, 35, was an assistant with the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears the past two years. Like Reirden, Cashman played defense and could be a fit to coach the Capitals’ defensemen. Washington returns almost every key player from the team that won the first title in franchise history. Eighteen of the 20 players who dressed in the Cup clincher are back.

FOOTBALL

UNC to suspend 13 players for selling shoes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Less than a year after emerging from a long run of NCAA issues, North Carolina is dealing with rule violations again — this time for football players selling team-issued shoes.

The school announced Monday that 13 players will miss games serving suspensions for the secondary NCAA violations, which will leave the Tar Heels shorthanded during much of the season’s opening month. While secondary violations are generally considered less severe, the penalties in this case will result in several players being forced to sit out at least a third of the regular-season schedule.

In all, nine players will miss four games, two will sit two games and two others will miss one contest.

The NCAA approved a school request to delay two suspensions affecting multiple players at one position, while the other 11 suspensions begin with the Sept. 1 opener at California.

The suspensions have had at least one major impact already.

With sophomore quarterback Chazz Surratt among the players suspended four games, the team’s most-watched preseason position battle has come to a swift end with Fedora saying junior Nathan Elliott will start against Cal.

The players facing four-game suspensions are: Surratt; defensive ends Malik Carney, Tomon Fox and Tyrone Hopper; offensive linemen Brian Anderson, Quiron Johnson and Jordan Tucker; receiver Beau Corrales; and linebacker Malik Robinson.

Defensive backs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw must sit two games, while quarterback Jack Davidson and offensive line- man Jonah Melton will each miss one.

UNC reported the violations after learning of the special-edition Nike shoes being sold to at least one retailer in an email from a member of the public in January, according to documents released after a public-records request from The Associated Press. That email contained a social me- dia advertisement from a retailer seeking $3,500 for the shoes.

According to case documents released by the school, 15 players ultimately sold shoes either to a retailer or to a teammate, with three of those purchases for as much as $2,500. Two other players sold shoes for $200 or less.

One player — who isn’t named in the documents — purchased shoes from seven teammates for a total of $6,150.

Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham said school officials completed their early investigation within four days. Players refunded transactions and Cunningham said all but about nine pairs of shoes were recovered.