$2.5 million warehouse in Little Rock to be Frito-Lay hub
By Noel Oman
This article was published today at 6:40 a.m.
A $2.5 million warehouse going up on a 5-acre tract in the Port of Little Rock industrial park will be a new distribution center for Frito-Lay snacks.
Dkota Investments of Dallas, which counts the PepsiCo subsidiary among its clients, acquired the vacant land from the city earlier this year for $138,567, according to Pulaski County assessor's online records. Last week, Dkota obtained a building permit to build the new warehouse, offices and garage worth $2,556,570 on the property at 6000 Sloane Drive.
Dkota specializes in "build-to-suit" warehouses for corporate clients.
Bryan Day, executive director of the Port Authority of Little Rock, confirmed that Frito-Lay would be the tenant for the warehouse.
Frito-Lay has a facility at 4 Production Drive near Baseline and Chicot roads.
abb says... August 8, 2018 at 7:02 a.m.
More jobs, more taxes collected. MAGA!
