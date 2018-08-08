Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 08, 2018, 7:46 a.m.

$2.5 million warehouse in Little Rock to be Frito-Lay hub

By Noel Oman

This article was published today at 6:40 a.m.

A $2.5 million warehouse going up on a 5-acre tract in the Port of Little Rock industrial park will be a new distribution center for Frito-Lay snacks.

Dkota Investments of Dallas, which counts the PepsiCo subsidiary among its clients, acquired the vacant land from the city earlier this year for $138,567, according to Pulaski County assessor's online records. Last week, Dkota obtained a building permit to build the new warehouse, offices and garage worth $2,556,570 on the property at 6000 Sloane Drive.

Dkota specializes in "build-to-suit" warehouses for corporate clients.

Bryan Day, executive director of the Port Authority of Little Rock, confirmed that Frito-Lay would be the tenant for the warehouse.

Frito-Lay has a facility at 4 Production Drive near Baseline and Chicot roads.

abb says... August 8, 2018 at 7:02 a.m.

More jobs, more taxes collected. MAGA!

