3 state buildings added to register of historic places

Three more Arkansas properties have been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

They include:

• The Cleveland Arms Apartment Building at 2410 Central Ave. in Hot Springs. Built around 1945, the building is three stories on one side and two on the other.

"The buff-colored brick building is a good example of simple Art Moderne Style architecture with Art Deco detailing," according to the nomination form.

Cleveland Arms is the smaller sister building to Cleveland Manor Apartments, which is a few blocks north on Central Avenue.

"They were built with Federal Housing Authority funds, by the same owner, to answer the call for additional affordable housing for returning World War II veterans," according to the nomination.

Cleveland Arms was designed for officers and their families while Cleveland Manor housed enlisted men.

• The Goodwin Field Administration Building at South Arkansas Regional Airport near El Dorado. It was finished in 1950.

"The cast concrete, two-story building with a control tower functions as the administration and terminal building for the airport," according to the nomination form. "The building exhibits late Art Moderne architectural elements transitioning to the International Style."

Nautical elements in the building include round windows, porthole doors and exterior metal railings, according to the nomination form.

It was designed by John B. Abbott, an architect from El Dorado who designed four cast-concrete buildings in the city.

• The building at 234 Ouachita Ave. in Hot Springs. The simple commercial building was constructed in 1920 and is located in the Ouachita Avenue Historic District.

In the original nomination for the Ouachita Avenue Historic District, the building at 234 Ouachita Ave. was considered to be noncontributing to the district because of the installation of stucco over the original brick, according to the National Register nomination.

But after renovation, which included removing the stucco and restoring the property's original material on the front facade, the building is considered to be a contributing resource in the Ouachita Avenue Historic District, according to the nomination.

The National Register is the country's official list of historically significant properties.

