34-year-old Arkansan charged with capital murder in slaying, police say

A 34-year-old Arkansan was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of a man found dead at an apartment complex last week, police said.

According to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department, Curtis Beavers faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 47-year-old Theodis Morris.

Morris was found "obviously deceased" shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday outside a unit at 1320 S. Maple St., authorities previously said.

Investigators said it appeared Morris was shot multiple times in a nearby parking lot before collapsing in the area his body was found.

The Pine Bluff resident remained at the Jefferson County jail Wednesday afternoon, records show, and no bail had been set.

The killing was the 11th of the year in Pine Bluff.