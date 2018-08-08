Carrie Underwood announces North Little Rock tour stop, new baby

Grammy Award-winning country music singer Carrie Underwood will make a stop in North Little Rock as part of her Cry Pretty Tour, which will kick off next year, Verizon Arena officials said Wednesday.

Underwood will perform at the venue May 4 for the tour of her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, which will be released Sept. 14, according to a news release. Maddie & Tae and Runaway June will perform as guest acts.

Tickets ranging from $46 to $96 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 17.

The former American Idol winner will again perform on "the round," a circular stage in the center of the arena, which was debuted during her Storyteller Tour.

The first performance in the 55-stop tour through the United States and Canada will be May 1 in Greensboro, N.C.

The tour dates were released the same day the 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child.

In the video, Underwood said her family is adding "another fish to our pond" and that they are "absolutely over the moon."

Underwood and Fisher, a former NHL player, have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

The announcement came a week after Underwood ignited an online debate with comments she made during a Redbook magazine interview in which she implied she may have missed her opportunity to have a big family because of her age.