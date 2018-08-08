Colon sets Latin American mark with No. 246

Rangers 11, Mariners 4

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Bartolo Colon became the top-winning pitcher born in Latin America, punctuating his 246th career victory with a nifty snag as the Texas Rangers roughed up Felix Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners 11-4 on Tuesday night.

The 45-year-old Colon, from the Dominican Republic, made his sixth start since earning his 245th victory on June 30 that matched the mark held by Dennis Martinez from Nicaragua.

Colon (6-10) gave up 4 runs and 8 hits in 7 innings. The right-hander walked none and struck out one.

Colon retired 14 of the last 16 batters he faced after Seattle had two triples in the third, an inning after back-to-back home runs by Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager.

After throwing his 94th and last pitch, Colon reached out and snagged Dee Gordon's comeback liner while slipping into a squat on the mound, but managing to stay upright on the inning-ending play.

Adrian Beltre, Jurickson Profar and Rougned Odor all homered off Hernandez (8-10), who allowed a career-high 11 runs -- 7 earned -- in 6 innings. Odor also had a two-run double.

When Beltre struck out in the first against his old friend and former teammate, Hernandez laughed while playfully pointing him back toward the dugout. Beltre grounded into a double play in the third, but his 468th career home run was a solo shot to straightway center in the sixth that made it 11-4.

Hernandez, whose 168 career victories are the most by a Venezuelan-born pitcher, struck out two and walked four. He was hurt by two errors by Seager at third base that led to four unearned runs.

The Mariners led 3-0 before Texas had a four-run third. Odor's double made it 3-3 and Elvis Andrus had a tiebreaking RBI single to extend the longest active hitting streak in the majors, and his career best, to 18 games.

Profar's three-run home run made it 8-4 in the fifth right after Seager misplayed Beltre's two-out grounder.

Odor's two-run shot in the sixth was his 14th home run. Center fielder Cameron Maybin then made a running, leaping catch with his glove extended near the top of the wall to take a hit away from Andrus before Beltre put a shot over the wall.

RED SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 7 (10) Mitch Moreland hit a three-run home run during a five-run 10th inning, helping visiting Boston overcome closer Craig Kimbrel's blown save to beat Toronto for its fifth consecutive victory.

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 3 Willy Adames hit a home run with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting Tampa Bay over visiting Baltimore. Adames' fifth home run of the season came off Miguel Castro (2-6). Sergio Romo (2-2) got the victory after retiring two batters in the ninth, helping Tampa Bay break a three-game losing streak.

TWINS 3, INDIANS 2 Fernando Rodney struck out Francisco Lindor with the tying run on second base in the ninth inning after Adalberto Mejia pitched one-hit ball over five innings as Minnesota beat host Cleveland. Lindor hit a home run in the eighth inning but struck out on a 2-2 pitch as Rodney recorded his 325th career save, moving him into 17th place on the career list.

YANKEES 4, WHITE SOX 3 (13) Miguel Andujar hit an RBI single to score Didi Gregorius, who walked to start the inning, as visiting New York won its second consecutive game over Chicago after being swept by Boston over the weekend.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 3, MARLINS 2 Matt Carpenter hit his 30th home run, a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning that lifted St. Louis over host Miami. Carpenter hit a home run for the fourth time in five games and increased his career high for home runs. He also extended his streak of reaching base safely in 26 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

NATIONALS 8-1, BRAVES 3-3 Ender Inciarte snapped a ninth-inning tie with a two-run triple as visiting Atlanta earned a doubleheader split against Washington, which used consecutive home runs from Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman to spark a four-run fourth inning to win the opener.

REDS 6, METS 1 Sal Romano got the victory in his New York homecoming, pitching into the seventh inning to lift visiting Cincinnati over New York in a game delayed by 1 hour, 40 minutes in the first inning. Romano (7-9), who was born on Long Island, allowed 1 run, 2 hits and 3 walks while striking out 5 over 6-plus innings to help the Reds snap a three-game skid.

PADRES 11, BREWERS 5 Manuel Margot hit a home run, a triple and a single while driving in five runs to help visiting San Diego overcome an early deficit and beat Milwaukee.

PIRATES 10, ROCKIES 2 Jameson Taillon beat Chad Bettis in a matchup of pitchers who battled testicular cancer last year and visiting Pittsburgh used three home runs in a victory over Colorado. Taillon (9-8) allowed 10 hits, struck out 3 and walked 1, helping the Pirates stop a three-game slide.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 2, GIANTS 1 Tyler White hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, helping Houston put together another late-inning rally to beat host San Francisco. The Astros trailed 1-0 when Marwin Gonzalez doubled and White hit a high-arching shot to left field off Ray Black (1-1). Houston has won six of seven, while San Francisco has lost four of five.

CUBS 5, ROYALS 0 David Bote's two-run triple with two outs in the first inning gave visiting Chicago a spark, and he added an RBI single in the fifth as the Cubs coasted to a victory over Kansas City. Bote's three RBI provided ample support for left-hander Mike Montgomery, who pitched six shutout innings before he was pulled after a single by Aldalberto Mondesi to start the seventh.

