Estranged couple arrested after clash at North Little Rock auto shop escalates, police say

An estranged couple told police two very different stories of the a fight they reportedly had at an auto shop Tuesday.

The couple agree that Sylvia A. Gilmore, 32, came to a North Little Rock body shop on Pike Avenue to ask her estranged husband, Michael Darrel Gilmore, 32, to fix her windshield, but the similarities end there, according to a police report.

Sylvia Gilmore told officers that her estranged husband repeatedly pushed her, knocking her to the ground and leaving scrapes and large abrasions on her left elbow and hands.

Michael Gilmore, however, said Sylvia became enraged when he refused to fix her windshield, grabbed a large pair of pliers and began swinging them at him. The man, who had a "small scratch" on one hand, told officers he pushed her down multiple times -- but in self-defense -- and that Sylvia Gilmore struck his motorcycle after he locked himself in a vehicle to get away from her.

Police officers arrested them both.

Sylvia Gilmore faces a charge of first-degree assault on a family member; her husband faces a third-degree domestic battery charge. Both were still in the Pulaski County jail with no bond set as of Tuesday evening.