For felon, deal nets 18 years this time

A 42-year-old Little Rock man accepted his ninth prison sentence -- a term that will keep him behind bars until he is 60 -- rather than take his chance with a jury for shooting a man last year.

Frederick Ladell "Pee Wee" Gray pleaded guilty to first-degree battery for the June 6, 2017, drive-by shooting that wounded Calvin Ramone Robinson III, 24, and damaged the 4205 Apple Ave. home of Joselyn Williams, deputy prosecutor Michael Wright said.

Police said Gray shot Robinson after the younger man bested him in a fistfight.

Under the conditions of the plea agreement negotiated by his attorney, David Alford, Gray was sentenced to 18 years in prison with no parole, and prosecutors dropped charges of committing a terroristic act and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Because Gray is a habitual offender whose 25-year criminal record includes convictions for violence and because the shooting in the neighborhood off Frazier Pike near College Station happened while children were present, he faced up to 85 years in prison. With his criminal record, a conviction meant he would not qualify for parole.

Gray, a parolee, was arrested the day after the shooting when police saw him run a stop sign in the Otter Creek subdivision and pulled his car over. He got out of the car and threw a gun against a tree then ran. Officers tracked him to 5 Wood Cove, where they found him hiding in the attic.

Questioned by Circuit Judge Leon Johnson on Tuesday about his intent to proceed to trial, Gray told the judge that prosecutors had rejected his terms for a plea, but he changed his mind after Johnson summoned prospective jurors to begin the selection process.

Court records show that Gray, who received his first felony conviction for methamphetamine possession in April 1993, two months after turning 17, has never stood trial before. He's always pleaded out the charges.

He was sentenced to five years on probation for that first offense, then accepted a three-year sentence almost exactly a year later for another drug-related arrest incurred during a drug-trafficking investigation by Little Rock police

His second prison term, three years for possessing a firearm as a felon, was for a March 1994 arrest, about a month after he turned 18. Little Rock police were investigating a disturbance near 17th and Gum streets. Gray was trying to drive away from the area and refused officers' commands to get out of his car, but then surrendered, according to an arrest report.

In May 1998, Gray, 21, was one of 54 members in an Arkansas drug-trafficking ring indicted by federal authorities. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison in August 1999, but three years was subsequently added to his sentence after he failed to report to prison as he had been ordered.

He was sent back to prison for five years after Little Rock police, who had arrested him in April 2007 for beating up his girlfriend, Shontoin Banks, found 12 grams of marijuana and 36 tablets of Ecstasy in his car.

While on parole in November 2009, Gray was arrested after Little Rock police saw him firing a gun out of his car, which resulted in another five-year sentence in March 2011. That sentence also included his prison time for stealing the car of an ex-girlfriend, Lori Alexander, after beating her up in Saline County.

Little Rock police next arrested Gray in October 2012 in a drive-by shooting at the Ludwig Street home of Renaldo Wade. No one was hurt, and the shooting charges were subsequently dropped after Gray pleaded guilty to a related gun charge in exchange for a five-year sentence imposed in May 2013. It was his last arrest before last year's arrest for the Apple Avenue shooting.

