Fourth teen arrested in NLR shooting

All four North Little Rock teenagers suspected of killing a man and injuring another at a North Little Rock skate park last month are now in custody, authorities said Tuesday.

A U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 17-year-old Ladetrick Harris in Jacksonville on Tuesday after a search that lasted almost a month, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Harris was the last of four youths to be arrested in the killing, and one of two minors to be charged as adults in the homicide.

Harris, Isiah Gilliam, 18, Davion Wright, 17, and Jack Banks III, 15, all face charges of capital murder, two counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.

At about 3:45 a.m. on July 16, North Little Rock police officers were called to 2801 River Road on a report of two people being shot at the skate park. When they arrived, officers found 22-year-old Armond Van Tonder dead, 18-year-old Jacob Bynum with a gunshot wound, and a third man who was not injured and who police have not identified.

Police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said the investigation led officers to arrest the four teenagers, though she would provide no additional details about what pointed investigators to the suspects.

Wright was arrested on Aug. 1. Police then identified Gilliam, Harris and Banks as suspects in the investigation. Banks and Gilliam were arrested Monday.

All four were transferred to the Pulaski County jail, according to news releases, though only Gilliam was listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Tuesday evening.

