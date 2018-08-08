Hepatitis A case confirmed at Northwest Arkansas restaurant; officials don't believe it's tied to outbreak

A case of hepatitis A confirmed at a Northwest Arkansas restaurant is not believed to be part of a current outbreak in the state’s northeast, the Health Department said.

Customers of the Red Lobster in Fort Smith, 7401 Rogers Ave., between July 19 and Saturday are advised to check their vaccination status, according to a news release Wednesday.

The agency said the case “appears to be related to travel outside of the state” involving a restaurant employee.

Vaccination clinics are planned in Sebastian County, and shots will be provided at no cost, health officials said.

According to the Health Department, Hepatitis A can be transmitted within two weeks before and one week after symptoms appear. If infected, most people will develop symptoms within three to four weeks of exposure.

Eighty cases of the contagious liver disease have been recorded since an outbreak began in the northeast Arkansas in February. All of the positive diagnoses, including one that resulted in death, have been in adults.

A Little Caesars Pizza in Paragould on Tuesday became the latest northeast Arkansas restaurant where a worker's diagnosis with hepatitis A prompted the state department to issue an alert.