Owner of central Arkansas African restaurant confirms Little Rock move

The owner of an African eatery confirmed Wednesday that the business is moving to Little Rock.

Kontiki African Restaurant will reopen at the Village Shopping Center at University and Asher avenues after temporarily closing last month, Christian Domingo said.

The eatery, which opened in January, was formerly located in Alexander, about 20 minutes southwest of Little Rock. Domingo said one reason behind the move was to be closer to a large customer base in the state's capital city.

"People were saying we were too far out," he said. "We were in a hideout, but here, it’s easier for the customers."

The owner said he hopes to reopen the restaurant by the end of August, once damaged water and plumbing lines have been repaired. The kitchen must also pass a health inspection before customers can be served, Domingo said.

Kontiki offers authentic food from Sierra Leone, where Domingo grew up. The menu is fairly small — six main dishes and four appetizers — but Domingo said he plans to add several new options, including sweet potato leaves, porridge and teriyaki chicken.

The hours of operation will also be expanded to include normal lunch and dinner hours, he said.

"We have enough parking spaces, the place is decent, and the place is closer," Domingo said. "People are very excited about this."