Lab: Arkansas jail inmate died of natural causes

HOT SPRINGS -- An inmate who died July 31 while in the custody of the Garland County jail died from natural causes, according to a preliminary report by the state Crime Laboratory.

Arthur Honey, 59, was found unresponsive in his bed about 5:30 a.m. July 31 by Garland County jail staff. Emergency personnel were called and determined that Honey had died.

Honey had been in custody since June 27.

The Garland County coroner's office and Garland County sheriff's investigators were called to the jail after the death was discovered. Honey's body was sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death.

State Desk on 08/08/2018