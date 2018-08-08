Flash flooding reported after at least 7 inches of rain falls in parts of central Arkansas; more precipitation forecast

Heavy rainfall resulted in flash flooding in parts of central Arkansas on Wednesday morning, and precipitation is forecast to linger through Friday.

By around 10 a.m., a complex of thunderstorms in the region dropped “some torrential amounts” of precipitation in Pulaski County, the National Weather Service's North Little Rock office said.

More than 7 inches of rain fell in western parts of the county, according to estimates.

Senior forecaster Joe Goudsward said an observer recorded at least 10 inches in the Roland community. Flash flood concerns continued that afternoon in the area and near Lake Maumelle.

"Several areas of the state have seen in excess of 3 to 4 inches of rain while others have seen barely a drop," the weather service said around 1 p.m.

Portions of Roland Cutoff Road and Beaver Creek Road were said to be impassible Wednesday morning.

Widespread rainfall is expected to continue through Friday, resulting in between 1 to 3 inches of additional precipitation across central and southern Arkansas. Higher amounts may fall in isolated areas, according to forecasters.

Cities like Little Rock will see off-and-on showers through the afternoon and overnight hours Wednesday, Goudsward said.

Forecasters have placed much of the state’s southern half under a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning isolated severe storms are possible.

The primary threat will be heavy rainfall, but damaging winds and large hail cannot be ruled out, according to the latest advisory.

Temperatures statewide, described as “below average” in part because of ample cloud cover, are set to reach the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday.