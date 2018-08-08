Mistrial declared in case of Arkansan accused of killing man over parking spot

TEXARKANA — A mistrial has been declared in the second trial of an Arkansas man accused of fatally shooting another man over a parking space.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that a judge Tuesday declared Marvin Arrell Stanton's murder case a mistrial.

At issue was defense attorney Patrick Benca' jailhouse interview of a key state witness. Prosecutors brought up concerns over the interview transcript's authenticity and accuracy.

Benca said he's no longer eligible to act as lead defense attorney because he may be needed to testify about the interview.

Stanton was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison in 2016 in the shooting death of Jesse James Hamilton. The Arkansas Supreme Court tossed the conviction last year and ordered a new trial.

Stanton's next trial date hasn't been scheduled. He's currently free on bond.