LR sting nets two prostitution arrests

Two North Little Rock women were arrested Tuesday after reportedly agreeing to give undercover officers oral sex for $20.

Little Rock police officers arrested Kalirra Nelson, 28, and Danielle Lynn West, 41, after they entered the undercover officers' vehicle and agreed to receive payment for sex, according to an arrest report. Both women also reportedly had a crack pipe on their person -- Nelson's in her purse, West's in her bra.

Both women were arrested at 1900 Battery St. and charged with prostitution and possession of an instrument of crime. They were taken to the Pulaski County jail, according to police reports. Nelson was not listed on the jail roster as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. West was still in jail as of Tuesday evening with no bond set.

Night-deposit box theft caught on tape

A Little Rock woman reportedly reached into a night deposit box and grabbed a money order for $546 Monday.

Krista Martin, 27, was captured on surveillance video stealing the money order, and she later admitted to taking and signing the money order, according to a police report. The arrest report did not list a location of the theft.

Officers said Martin returned the money order to them, and they arrested her on charges of breaking and entering, forgery, and theft of property.

Martin was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Tuesday evening.

Clash escalates, police arrest couple

An estranged couple told police two very different stories of the a fight they reportedly had at an auto shop Tuesday.

The couple agree that Sylvia A. Gilmore, 32, came to a North Little Rock body shop on Pike Avenue to ask her estranged husband, Michael Darrel Gilmore, 32, to fix her windshield, but the similarities end there, according to a police report.

Sylvia Gilmore told officers that her estranged husband repeatedly pushed her, knocking her to the ground and leaving scrapes and large abrasions on her left elbow and hands.

Michael Gilmore, however, said Sylvia became enraged when he refused to fix her windshield, grabbed a large pair of pliers and began swinging them at him. The man, who had a "small scratch" on one hand, told officers he pushed her down multiple times -- but in self-defense -- and that Sylvia Gilmore struck his motorcycle after he locked himself in a vehicle to get away from her.

Police officers arrested them both.

Sylvia Gilmore faces a charge of first-degree assault on a family member; her husband faces a third-degree domestic battery charge. Both were still in the Pulaski County jail with no bond set as of Tuesday evening.

Metro on 08/08/2018