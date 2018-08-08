TEXAS LEAGUE
Odom's 2 HRs help Travs erase 4-run hole
By ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE
This article was published today at 2:27 a.m.
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS
WHEN 7:10 p.m.
WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-3, 6.32); RoughRiders: RHP Justin Topa (2-2, 5.43 ERA).
TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved ($5 kids), $6 general admission ($4 kids).
PROMOTIONS $3 discount coupons available from local AT&T stores. $3 discount with college ID. $1 hot dogs and hot dog eating contest.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY vs. Frisco, 7:10 p.m.
THURSDAY vs. Frisco, 7:10 p.m.
FRIDAY vs. Midland, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY vs. Midland, 6:10 p.m.
SUNDAY vs. Midland, 2:10 p.m.
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Three home runs helped the Arkansas Travelers overcome a 4-0 deficit to beat the Frisco RoughRiders 7-5 before an announced crowd of 2,387 on Tuesday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
Trailing 4-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, Joseph Odom came up after Joey Curletta walked and Dario Pizzano struck out. Odom took an 0-2 delivery from Frisco starter Wes Benjamin over the left-field wall to pull the Travelers to within 4-3. Benjamin allowed 3 runs on 4 hits in 1⅔ innings on 44 pitches.
Odom took reliever Wei-Chieh Huang's first delivery of the fourth inning over the right-field wall to tie the game 4-4.
Curletta put the Travelers ahead 6-4 when he hit his 22nd home run of the season over the center-field wall off Huang after Chris Mariscal was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning.
Frisco closed to 6-5 in the sixth inning when Destin Hood singled off Travelers reliever Matt Walker to score Josh Morgan.
The Travelers added a run in the seventh when Kyle Lewis' sacrifice fly score Eric Filia.
Odom led the Travs by going 2 for 4 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI. Starter Nathan Bannister (7-8) picked up the victory despite allowing 5 runs on 7 hits in 5 innings. Matt Festa allowed one hit in the ninth but recorded his 15th save.
Luis Mendez led the RoughRiders by going 2 for 4 with 3 RBI, including a three-run home run in the second that gave Frisco a 4-0 lead. Huang (0-1) allowed 3 runs on 3 hits with 2 walks in 2⅔ innings to take the loss.
