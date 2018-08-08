Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

First forfeit in WNBA

For the first time in WNBA history, a team has forfeited a game. The league ruled Tuesday that Las Vegas will get a loss for its game against Washington that was canceled when the Aces players decided not to play because of concerns about their health and safety after 26 hours of travel. The Aces needed more than a day to get to Washington from Las Vegas because of flight delays and cancellations Friday. By the time the team reached its hotel it was 3:45 p.m. -- about four hours before the scheduled tip. The Aces players talked things over and spoke by phone with the union Friday. They called the league to say they did not want to play. The league said it "worked extensively" with both teams to find a "workable solution." The WNBA added it delayed the start of the game until 8 p.m. to give the Aces as much time as possible after their arrival. "While not ideal, it was the best available solution to accommodate both our fans and the scheduling challenges," WNBA President Lisa Borders said in a statement. "Since the Aces chose not to play, the result is a forfeit." The Aces put out a statement right before the tip of their game Tuesday night in Atlanta. "Our entire organization has the utmost respect for the very difficult decision our players made, and we stand with them," Las Vegas president of basketball operations and Coach Bill Laimbeer said.

BASEBALL

Nationals pick up Holland

The Washington Nationals signed free agent reliever Greg Holland. Holland was 0-2 with a 7.92 ERA in 32 games with St. Louis before being designated for assignment July 27. After the right-hander worked out with Washington on Monday, the Nationals announced his signing Tuesday before facing the Atlanta Braves in a split doubleheader. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said he's "a veteran guy that's been around and pitched in high-level situations, pitching a World Series. We think he's going to help us."

Next step for Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani will throw a bullpen session Saturday in the latest step in the two-way sensation's return to the mound. Angels manager Mike Scioscia announced the decision Tuesday before Ohtani batted third as Los Angeles' designated hitter against Detroit. Ohtani hasn't pitched since June 6 after spraining a ligament in his elbow. Ohtani and the Angels are attempting to determine whether he can return to regular pitching without needing Tommy John surgery. Ohtani won't throw at maximum effort in the bullpen session, which will be his most elaborate work off a mound since his injury. The Angels are still optimistic Ohtani will pitch in games again this season. Ohtani went 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 49 innings in his first nine big-league starts.

HOCKEY

Mikita, 78, dies

Hockey great Stan Mikita has died at 78. His death was announced Tuesday by the Chicago Blackhawks, the team he helped lead to the Stanley Cup in 1961. Mikita's family announced his death in a statement released by the team. No further details were provided, but he had been in poor health after being diagnosed with Lewy body dementia -- a progressive disease that causes problems with thinking, movement, behavior and mood. Mikita played for the Blackhawks for 22 seasons, becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures. He is the team's career leader for assists (926), points (1,467) and games (1,394), and is second to Bobby Hull with 541 goals. Mikita became the first player to have his jersey retired by the Blackhawks in 1980. He was inducted into the hockey Hall of Fame three years later. After a frosty stretch in his relationship with the franchise, Mikita became a team ambassador in 2007 and was a regular at home games before his health deteriorated.

FOOTBALL

Callaway cited for pot

Antonio Callaway didn't take long to run into trouble with the Cleveland Browns. The fourth-round draft pick and wide receiver from Florida, who arrived in Cleveland with a history of issues while in college, was cited early Sunday morning for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license. According to a report by police in Strongsville, Ohio, Callaway was pulled over in his car after he failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Police found a "small amount" of marijuana and cited Callaway, who was stopped on a day off for Cleveland's players at training camp. To make matters worse, Callaway didn't inform the Browns of his legal matter. "I am surprised at this," Coach Hue Jackson said after Tuesday's practice. "He has been great. We have had no slipups, no issues. This is a young player who obviously made a bad decision or bad choice. I have to find out. Believe me, when we find out more of the facts, I will tell you straight out, exactly what it is when I know." The Browns selected Callaway in this year's draft despite his checkered past. He was suspended last season for involvement in a credit card fraud case, and he provided a diluted urine sample at the NFL combine in February.

Bosa leaves practice

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa left practice early Tuesday because of a left foot injury. Bosa has 23 career sacks in two seasons since being drafted third overall in the 2016 draft, including an NFL-record 19 sacks in his first 20 games. Bosa has never missed a game because of injury, forming one of the top pass-rush tandems in the NFL with Melvin Ingram. Coach Anthony Lynn did not speak to reporters after practice, but Bosa was not expected to play in the team's preseason opener at Arizona on Saturday. The Chargers previously lost cornerback Jason Verrett to a torn Achilles during a conditioning test prior to the start of training camp.

SOCCER

Bolt gets soccer shot

Usain Bolt has negotiated an "indefinite training period" with Central Coast Mariners in Australia's A-League as he pursues his bid to become a professional soccer player. Bolt quit track and field as an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and owner of the 100- and 200-meter world records, and he has been chasing another career ambition. The 31-year-old Jamaican said, "It has been my dream to play professional football and I know that it will involve a lot of hard work and training to get to the level required to play and make an impact in the A-League." The Mariners released a statement Tuesday saying the agreement does not guarantee Bolt a professional contract but does give him the opportunity. Bolt is set to join the club, based north of Sydney in Gosford, this month.

